CAG flags 'unhealthy trend' of Railways repaying IRFC from budget grants

A Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit of railway finances for 2024-25 has flagged the trend of the Railways repaying lease charges to its borrowing arm — Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) — from budgetary grants rather than internal resources.

According to the report, the railway ministry spent ₹22,699 crore towards the capital component of IRFC lease charges from GBS during FY25, and the financial watchdog observed that the entire lease charges (principal component) were being paid from the Gross Budgetary Support (GBS).

“Ideally the repayment of lease charges to IRFC should have been made from Capital Fund (which is sourced from revenue surplus). However, due to inadequate surplus and insufficient funds available in the capital fund, the repayment of lease charges to IRFC was made from GBS,” the CAG audit report said.

This arrangement of repayment to IRFC from GBS is not a healthy trend and would deprive the Railways of additional investments that could have been made on capital works, it added. The audit also flagged delays in safety works sanctioned through a special safety fund — Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh (RRSK). A total of 22,350 works were fully funded from RRSK, out of which 14,016 (62.71 per cent) works have been completed, while 8,334 (37.29 per cent) works are still in progress. In addition, 28,340 works were partially funded through RRSK, of which 16,370 (57.76 per cent) works have been completed and 11,970 (42.24 per cent) works remain in progress, the audit found.

“Non-completion of 20,304 safety centric works indicates exposure of railway operations to safety risks and delay in achieving the intended safety outcomes. The large backlog also reflects deficiencies in planning and execution by Railway Administration leading to inefficient utilization of RRSK fund,” the audit report said. Freight earnings are heavily dependent on the transportation of coal. There was cross-subsidisation from freight earnings to passenger and other coaching earnings. Railways contributed only a small fraction of the envisaged internal resources, preventing achievement of the targeted RRSK corpus, the report said. “During the first five years of RRSK, Indian Railways contributed only ₹5,324.62 crore from Internal Resources against the envisaged ₹25,000 crore, achieving just 21.30 per cent of the targeted contribution,” it said.