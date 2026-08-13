CAG flags 'unhealthy trend' of Railways repaying IRFC from budget grants

This arrangement of repayment to IRFC from GBS is not a healthy trend and would deprive the Railways of additional investments that could have been made on capital works, it added.
The audit also flagged delays in safety works sanctioned through a special safety fund — Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh (RRSK).
A total of 22,350 works were fully funded from RRSK, out of which 14,016 (62.71 per cent) works have been completed, while 8,334 (37.29 per cent) works are still in progress. In addition, 28,340 works were partially funded through RRSK, of which 16,370 (57.76 per cent) works have been completed and 11,970 (42.24 per cent) works remain in progress, the audit found.