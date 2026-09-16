Commerce ministry seeks five-year RoDTEP extension, higher FY27 outlay

It was initially launched for a 27-month period ending in March 2023, with an allocation of Rs 27,018 crore. Since March 2023, the government has extended the scheme at least five times for periods ranging from six months to one year.
The government last extended RoDTEP in April by six months to support exporters amid the conflict in West Asia.
Meanwhile, predictability in the RoDTEP scheme is a long-standing demand of exporters. “The government has extended the scheme so many times but it has always been only for a short six month to one year period, which leaves some degree of uncertainty,” an export association representative said, requesting anonymity.