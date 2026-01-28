Associate Sponsors

Corporates return to loans; wholesale credit rises for private banks in Q3

Corporate borrowers are returning to bank loans as pricing gaps with bonds narrow, driving strong wholesale credit growth for private banks in Q3 FY26

Subrata Panda Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 7:14 PM IST
Major private lenders, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, reported strong growth in their wholesale books in Q3 FY26, signalling that corporates are returning to the loan market as the rate differential between bank loans and corporate bonds has narrowed. Bankers said much of the corporate lending is occurring at external benchmark-linked rates, where monetary transmission is faster.
 
HDFC Bank, the country’s largest private-sector lender, reported 10.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth and 4.1 per cent sequential growth in its wholesale loan book. ICICI Bank, the second-largest lender, posted 6.5 per cent sequential growth and 5.6 per cent YoY growth in its wholesale book. Axis Bank, the third-largest private-sector lender, reported the strongest corporate loan growth, at 27 per cent YoY and 7 per cent sequentially.
 
Additionally, Kotak Mahindra Bank reported 17 per cent YoY and 4 per cent sequential growth in its corporate book.
 
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data also suggest a sharp pickup in corporate credit growth, with credit to industry growing 9.6 per cent as of November 2025, compared with 8.3 per cent in the corresponding fortnight of last year.
 
According to Anindya Banerjee, chief financial officer, ICICI Bank, one of the things that has changed, maybe relative to the past couple of quarters, is the settling of the benchmark because a lot of the lending is happening at external benchmark-linked rates. “So, the settling of the benchmark kind of gives us more confidence to price and lend,” he said.
 
“…corporates are well funded and have multiple sources of funding. To the extent that they are accessing bank funding, we are very happy to participate. It has been very price competitive. So, we do look at the overall relationship with the corporate. And wherever we have a franchise and we want to build a franchise, we do participate quite actively,” he said.
  A report by SBI Research has highlighted that owing to a sharper decline in bank lending rates, commensurate with corporate bond yields, the pricing gap has narrowed, thereby making corporates shift back to banks for loans, with bank credit now being more lucrative than market borrowing.
 
According to the report, the spread between AAA 10-year corporate bond yield and weighted average lending rate (WALR) has declined from 200 basis points in April 2024 to 150 basis points in November 2025. The reduction in pricing arbitrage between bank loans and the bond market, leading to a shift towards bank loans, is more visible among higher-rated corporates.
 
Market sources point out that risk premia over and above core funding costs are not fairly acknowledging inherent credit risk. For example, short-tenor working capital loans of less than one year are being given at finer rates, even lower than 6 per cent, linked to one-month or three-month Treasury bill rates. Loans with maturities of more than one year are being priced at around 6.5 per cent. Secondly, with 65 per cent of loans benchmarked to the external benchmark lending rate (EBLR), transmission to bank lending rates has been swift, with the weighted average lending rate on fresh rupee loans declining by 62 basis points in 2025 to 8.71 per cent in November 2025, the report said.
 
Subrat Mohanty, executive director, Axis Bank, said: “We are seeing good positive momentum in real estate, power, and some of the large conglomerates that we have a relationship with. We are getting more than our natural market share, more than our usual wallet share, because of the relationship that we have built over the last three years.” He added that this includes term loans, working capital loans and refinancing.
 
“We have been consistently growing the wholesale business. But the larger part of growth is coming in the SME and mid-market segments. Some of the larger borrowers keep moving between the loan and bond markets depending on which segment gives them a better pricing opportunity. As a bank, we also keep participating in some of their capital market issuances in the form of commercial paper or NCDs,” said Paritosh Kashyap, executive director, Kotak Mahindra Bank.
 

Topics :Corporate creditcredit riskBanks

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 7:13 PM IST

