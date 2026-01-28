Corporates return to loans; wholesale credit rises for private banks in Q3

According to the report, the spread between AAA 10-year corporate bond yield and weighted average lending rate (WALR) has declined from 200 basis points in April 2024 to 150 basis points in November 2025. The reduction in pricing arbitrage between bank loans and the bond market, leading to a shift towards bank loans, is more visible among higher-rated corporates.

Market sources point out that risk premia over and above core funding costs are not fairly acknowledging inherent credit risk. For example, short-tenor working capital loans of less than one year are being given at finer rates, even lower than 6 per cent, linked to one-month or three-month Treasury bill rates. Loans with maturities of more than one year are being priced at around 6.5 per cent. Secondly, with 65 per cent of loans benchmarked to the external benchmark lending rate (EBLR), transmission to bank lending rates has been swift, with the weighted average lending rate on fresh rupee loans declining by 62 basis points in 2025 to 8.71 per cent in November 2025, the report said.