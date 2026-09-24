Credit card spends fall 2.8% to ₹2.02 trillion in August, shows RBI data

Credit card spends slipped by 2.8 per cent to Rs 2.02 trillion in August from Rs 2.08 trillion in July due to a drop in online payments during the month, data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

E-commerce spends grew by 4.77 per cent in August to Rs 79,355 crore from July, while online spends were down 7 per cent to Rs 1.23 trillion.

Of this, HDFC Bank, the country’s biggest credit card issuer, saw a 1.83 per cent uptick in spending from the previous month to Rs 61,233.45 crore. In contrast, ICICI Bank’s card spends fell 4.9 per cent month-on-month to Rs 32,334 crore, while Axis Bank recorded a drop of 4.7 per cent to Rs 22,704 crore and SBI Card saw a nearly 10.8 per cent drop to Rs 35,312.7 crore.