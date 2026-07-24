Credit card spends hit ₹2 trillion for the second straight month in June

Credit card spends hit the ₹2 trillion mark in June again, driven by HDFC Bank and SBI Card, even if some of the large private banks saw a decline over May, according to the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India.

Overall credit card spends rose 9.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹2.01 trillion in June. Overall spending was ₹2.02 trillion in May.

HDFC Bank, the country’s biggest credit card issuer, posted a 16.2 per cent Y-o-Y increase in spending to ₹59,432 crore. In contrast, ICICI Bank’s card spends fell 5.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹31,410.9 crore, while Axis Bank recorded a modest 1.4 per cent increase to ₹22,174.8 crore.