Cyber fraudsters dupe 76,794 people of ₹712 crore in Odisha in 18 months

Amid rising concerns that the West Asia war could trigger a surge in cyber fraud and online financial scams targeting Indian users, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said cyber fraudsters have duped 76,794 people in Odisha of around Rs 712 crore over the last one and a half years.

Replying to a question in the state Assembly, Majhi said a staggering 49,426 complaints involving financial losses of Rs 432.28 crore due to cyber fraud were registered in 2025. The number of complaints spiked significantly in a year as the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal and police stations across the state had recorded 27,368 complaints involving Rs 279.71 crore in financial losses between June and December 2024.