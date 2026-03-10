Cyber fraudsters dupe 76,794 people of ₹712 crore in Odisha in 18 months

Meanwhile, the Odisha Police have launched an extensive state-wide crackdown under “Operation Cyber Kavach” to curb the menace. As part of the operation, police teams across districts have examined 34,101 suspected mule bank accounts and arrested 336 people allegedly linked to cyber fraud networks.
Investigators have also issued separate notices to 6,893 suspected account holders and facilitators whose bank accounts were found to be used for suspicious transactions linked to online scams. The operation has so far led to investigations in 1,111 cyber fraud cases, 34 ATM withdrawal-related frauds, 34 cheque withdrawal incidents and 23 cases involving fake SIM cards or POS devices.