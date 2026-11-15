Debt collection has a new account book as tech, consent norms reshape it

Surprisingly, for a business that is so critical to lenders (retail margins are high), there is little by way of sizing studies — as in how much of retail credit rides on the efficiency of the debt collection channel. You have to infer it from a surrogate datapoint. The International Market Analysis Research and Consulting (IMARC) Group has it that the debt collection software market grew from $190.9 million in 2025 to $220.2 million in 2026. It is expected to reach $484.4 million by 2034 — a compound annual growth rate of 10.35 per cent over the next eight years.