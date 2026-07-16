Digital payments firms lead fintech revenues; wealthtech tops profit pool

"We believe FY27 is likely to be a year of earnings reset due to new regulations on incentives and payment revenues over the next five years, and we expect fintechs to drive revenue growth and capitalise on scale to improve profitability. A more balanced view from the government on merchant discount rate (MDR) on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) will go a long way in allowing the industry to invest in deepening the market among the underbanked," the report said.