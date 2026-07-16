Digital payments firms lead fintech revenues; wealthtech tops profit pool

The report said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already tightened the regulatory framework for the sector, leaving limited scope for further incremental measures.
"RBI and the government have been tightening regulations for fintechs, including the waiver of MDR and Payments Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) incentives on UPI, restrictions on credit card products, buy now, pay later (BNPL), peer-to-peer (P2P) lending, the use of credit cards to pay rent and education expenses. The ban on real-money gaming affected payments platforms, and the tightening of norms for the cash business affected wealth-tech. While these will likely impact near-term profits, our conversations indicate that incremental tightening may be limited now," the report said.