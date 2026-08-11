Disinvestment, OFS, strategic sale, privatisation: What's the difference?

The government's latest Offer for Sale (OFS) in The government's latest Offer for Sale (OFS) in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) marks its biggest stake sale in the insurer since the 2022 IPO. Initially, 2.5 per cent of LIC's equity was offered for sale, with the option to increase the size of the issue by another 4 per cent if investor demand remained strong.

Besides helping LIC move closer to meeting Sebi's minimum public shareholding requirement, the transaction is expected to raise more than ₹310 billion, bringing the government significantly closer to its ₹800 billion disinvestment target for FY27.

OFS is one method the government deploys to reduce its share in public sector firms, with other notable methods being disinvestment, strategic sale and privatisation. While closely related, they differ in the method of sale, transfer of management control and the government's remaining stake.

Disinvestment: Reducing the government's stake Disinvestment refers to the government selling part of its shareholding in a public sector enterprise. In many cases, it continues to retain majority ownership and management control, although disinvestment can also pave the way for deeper ownership changes through strategic sales or privatisation. Governments typically undertake disinvestment to raise budgetary resources, broaden public ownership, improve market discipline and unlock value from state-owned enterprises. For example, the government's 2022 IPO of LIC was one of India's biggest disinvestment exercises, with around 3.5 per cent of the insurer's equity sold to public investors while the government retained an overwhelming majority stake and management control.

ALSO READ: How has the govt's disinvestment strategy changed since liberalisation? Similarly, the government has periodically sold minority stakes in public sector companies such as Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) and Coal India through market transactions. Offer for Sale (OFS): A route to disinvestment An Offer for Sale (OFS) is not a type of disinvestment but a mechanism used to carry it out. Through an OFS, promoters, including the government, sell existing shares in a listed company directly on the stock exchange through a simplified bidding process for institutional and retail investors. The OFS route is widely used because it is quicker, cheaper and more transparent than many other fundraising methods. It also enables the government to meet Sebi's minimum public shareholding norms while raising resources efficiently.

For example, the latest LIC stake sale is being carried out through the OFS route, allowing the government to sell shares directly on the stock exchange. The government has also used OFSs in Coal India and National Aluminium Company (NALCO) to pare its stake in a quicker and more cost-effective manner than other public offering routes. Strategic sale: Transfer of ownership and management A strategic sale involves transferring a significant stake in a public sector enterprise to a strategic investor along with management control. Unlike disinvestment, where shares are sold to a broad pool of investors, a strategic sale transfers operational control to a single buyer or consortium that is expected to bring capital, technology and managerial expertise.

The defining feature of a strategic sale is the transfer of management control, rather than the exact percentage of shares sold. In 2001, the government sold a 51 per cent stake in Bharat Aluminium Company (BALCO) to Sterlite Industries (now part of Vedanta), transferring management control to the private buyer. The deal is widely regarded as one of India's earliest major strategic sales. Another example is Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL), where Sterlite Industries acquired a controlling stake in phases beginning in 2002. While the government still retains a minority stake, management control rests with the private owner.

Privatisation: Government exits control Privatisation is the broadest form of government exit. It occurs when ownership and control of a public sector enterprise shift to the private sector, leaving the government with either no stake or only a minority holding without management control. While many privatisations are carried out through strategic sales, not every strategic sale amounts to complete privatisation. The sale of Air India to the Tata Group in 2022 is India's most prominent example of privatisation in recent years. The government transferred full ownership and management control after decades of operating the national carrier.