Economists see 50-75 bps more RBI rate hikes, terminal rate at 6-6.25%

At the December policy meeting, Morgan Stanley expects another 25 bps rate hike, followed by similar increases in February and April 2027, taking the terminal rate to 6.25 per cent. “On monetary policy, we expect three additional rate hikes to a terminal rate of 6.25 per cent, lifting average real rates to 1.6 per cent in F28 versus 0.2 per cent in F27, keeping rates close to neutral,” economists at Morgan Stanley said in a report.

Madhavi Arora, chief economist at Emkay Global Financial Services, also expects cumulative rate hikes of 75 bps in the current cycle. “Both headline and core inflation are likely to remain elevated in the second half of FY27 due to an unfavourable base as well as potential second-round effects of higher food and energy prices. A strong and extended El Niño adds risks for the upcoming rabi season and therefore for food inflation,” Arora said. She added that the recent retreat in crude oil prices had provided some comfort to Indian markets, along with large foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows and reduced pressure on the domestic currency. However, inflation pressures were likely to remain elevated, with headline CPI expected to average 5.9 per cent over the next three quarters.