Home / Finance / News / Economists see 50-75 bps more RBI rate hikes, terminal rate at 6-6.25%

Economists see 50-75 bps more RBI rate hikes, terminal rate at 6-6.25%

Economists expect further monetary tightening after October retail inflation breached 6 per cent, with the RBI likely to raise rates at its upcoming policy meetings

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
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Reserve Bank of India (Photo: Reuters)
Aathira Varier Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2026 | 6:41 PM IST
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Economists expect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise the repo rate by another 50-75 basis points (bps), taking the terminal rate to 6-6.25 per cent in the current cycle, after retail inflation breached the central bank’s upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent in October for the first time in two years.
 
The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is scheduled to meet from December 2 to 4.
 
Retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 6.09 per cent in October from 5.54 per cent in September, driven largely by a sharp increase in food prices. Food inflation accelerated to 8.94 per cent from 7.74 per cent during the same period. The October reading was also the highest since the introduction of the new CPI series, with 2024 as the base year.
 
While economists expect inflation to have largely peaked and to moderate in the coming months, they believe price pressures will remain elevated, warranting further monetary tightening. The outlook remains clouded by higher food and energy prices, an unfavourable base effect and the possibility of an extended El Niño affecting agricultural output and food inflation.
 
In October, the MPC raised the repo rate by 25 bps to 5.50 per cent and shifted its stance from neutral to calibrated tightening. The MPC’s policy resolution had flagged supply-side risks to inflation from a deficient monsoon, ongoing El Niño conditions and elevated energy and commodity prices. It had also indicated that the extent and duration of the rate hike cycle would depend on the broadening of underlying price pressures and the emergence of second-round effects from supply shocks.
 
At the December policy meeting, Morgan Stanley expects another 25 bps rate hike, followed by similar increases in February and April 2027, taking the terminal rate to 6.25 per cent. “On monetary policy, we expect three additional rate hikes to a terminal rate of 6.25 per cent, lifting average real rates to 1.6 per cent in F28 versus 0.2 per cent in F27, keeping rates close to neutral,” economists at Morgan Stanley said in a report.
 
Madhavi Arora, chief economist at Emkay Global Financial Services, also expects cumulative rate hikes of 75 bps in the current cycle. “Both headline and core inflation are likely to remain elevated in the second half of FY27 due to an unfavourable base as well as potential second-round effects of higher food and energy prices. A strong and extended El Niño adds risks for the upcoming rabi season and therefore for food inflation,” Arora said. She added that the recent retreat in crude oil prices had provided some comfort to Indian markets, along with large foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows and reduced pressure on the domestic currency. However, inflation pressures were likely to remain elevated, with headline CPI expected to average 5.9 per cent over the next three quarters.
 
Brent crude prices have retreated sharply in recent weeks, falling from levels of over $117 per barrel to around $95 per barrel. Lower crude prices have provided some relief to India’s import bill and inflation outlook.
 
Sajjid Chinoy, managing director and chief India economist at J.P. Morgan, has also revised his expectation of the terminal repo rate to 6.25 per cent from 5.75 per cent, citing the persistence of retail inflation at or above the RBI’s upper tolerance limit. “The combination of headline CPI staying at or above the 6 per cent upper band of the RBI’s inflation target all the way till June 2027 and a clear firming and broadening of underlying inflation is expected to invoke urgency into the monetary tightening cycle. We now expect a terminal rate of 6.25 per cent (previously 5.75 per cent),” Chinoy said.
 
While the baseline expectation is for the RBI to raise rates by 25 bps at each of its next three meetings in December, February and April, Chinoy said there was a “non-trivial risk” of a 50 bps hike in December if inflationary risks intensified.
 
Foreign investors have also returned to domestic markets, with inflows into both debt and equities helping ease pressure on the rupee. FPIs resumed purchases of Indian government securities in November after three consecutive months of net selling, while equity inflows also picked up. However, uncertainty over the timing of a possible US-Iran agreement and the risk of stronger El Niño conditions remain concerns for the inflation outlook.
 
Barclays, meanwhile, expects the terminal repo rate to settle at 6 per cent, with a 25 bps hike in December followed by another 25 bps increase in February 2027. “We expect a 25 bps rate hike by the MPC in its December meeting, followed by a terminal 25 bps hike in February, taking the repo rate to 6 per cent,” economists at Barclays said in a report.
 
   

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Topics :RBIrepo rateMPCretail inflation

First Published: Nov 16 2026 | 6:41 PM IST

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