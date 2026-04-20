El Niño Impact on rural credit is likely to be lagged, localised

The weather pattern, El Niño, is unlikely to cause systemic rural credit stress in 2026, as risks will remain lagged, localised, and state-specific, according to a report by India Ratings. Also, larger, diversified non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are better positioned to manage El Niño-related volatility.

The credit sector is likely to be affected not just by aggregate rainfall outcomes but also by spatial distribution and timeliness. A temporal skew in rainfall is more impactful than cumulative rainfall, as it coincides with the critical maturity phase of kharif crops, thereby influencing harvest quality, price realisation, and post-harvest cash flows.

The report said that diversified lenders benefit from geographic spread, earnings buffers, and collection resilience. Repayment pressure typically surfaces after farm cash buffers weaken, particularly when kharif outcomes affect rabi funding and subsequent income cycles, pushing potential stress into Q3 and Q4 FY27.

“El Nino conditions and a likely below-normal monsoon are unlikely to cause systemic credit stress in rural and semi-urban areas. The impact is likely to be asymmetric across regions, asset classes, and lenders due to variables such as availability of irrigation cover, credit sensitivity of asset classes, and diversification in the books of lenders,” says Karan Gupta, director, FI, Ind-Ra.

Historically, El Niño has coincided with below-normal monsoons in the majority of instances, with 16 of 22 El Niño years since 1901 resulting in drought-like conditions in India.