"Some observations regarding the scheme have arisen due to certain typographical and drafting inconsistencies, which are already under examination and appropriate corrigenda are under consideration. These are intended only to remove any unintended ambiguity and do not reflect any change in policy. Accordingly, there is no proposal to alter the existing contribution framework or other substantive provisions applicable to international workers under the draft EPF Scheme, 2026," the EPFO said in its response.