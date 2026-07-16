The ambiguity was also flagged in post-notification analyses by professional services firms, including EY and Grant Thornton Bharat, which noted that the wording of the new scheme had raised questions over whether the statutory wage ceiling would apply to international workers.
The issue is particularly significant for multinational companies employing expatriates in India, as applying the wage ceiling would have substantially reduced mandatory provident fund contributions for higher-paid international workers, with implications for payroll costs and compensation structures. The EPFO's clarification indicates that no such change is intended.
International workers include foreign nationals employed in India who are covered under the EPF framework, as well as Indian employees posted to countries with which India has signed bilateral social security agreements (SSAs), such as the UK, Germany, France, Belgium and Japan. An Indian employee does not become an international worker merely by taking up a job abroad. The category applies only where the employee is covered under a bilateral SSA, which governs social security obligations between the two countries.