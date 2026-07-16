The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is considering issuing a corrigendum to the Employees' Provident Fund Scheme, 2026, after the notified rules triggered concerns over whether they had altered the provident fund contribution framework for international workers.
 
The ambiguity arose because while some provisions in the notified scheme appeared to apply the statutory wage ceiling of ₹15,000 to international workers, others continued to refer to contributions on "total wages", creating uncertainty over whether the long-standing contribution framework had been altered.
 
Responding to emailed queries sent by Business Standard, the EPFO said there was no proposal to change the existing framework and attributed the confusion to "typographical and drafting inconsistencies" in the notified scheme.