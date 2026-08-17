FCNR(B) swap's $10.5 bn cost just 1.45% of forex reserves: SBI Research

The cost of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) concessional swap facility for FCNR(B) deposits is unlikely to have been a factor behind the central bank’s decision to close the window a month ahead of schedule, with the cumulative hedging cost estimated at around $10.5 billion over five years, according to an SBI Research report.

The report estimates that FCNR(B) mobilisation could reach $60-65 billion, and $80-85 billion when overseas foreign currency borrowings (OFCBs) and external commercial borrowings (ECBs) are included.

SBI Research said the potential mobilisation of $65-70 billion, combined with an average dollar-rupee hedging cost of around 3 per cent annually, would imply an annual notional hedging cost of about $2.1 billion on a $70 billion corpus. “If this cost were to remain at 3 per cent over the five-year maturity of the deposits, the cumulative cost would amount to around 15 per cent of the corpus, or $10.5 billion,” the research report said.