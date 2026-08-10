FCNR (B) swaps: Weekly bank slots delay RBI's dollar receipts

“Each bank has been assigned one day in a week to access the swap window, although multiple banks can access it on the same day. Banks have been divided across different days of the week, and a bank can access the window only once a week. So, the amount mobilised in the previous week is taken up for swapping when the bank’s designated day comes in the following week. There is therefore a lag between mobilisation and the actual swap with the RBI,” said a banker.