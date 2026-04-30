FDI inflows likely to cross $90-bln mark in FY 26: DPIIT Secy

India’s foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows are likely to cross the $90 billion mark in FY26, according to a government official, with strong momentum driven by policy reforms, free trade agreements, and robust economic growth.

Gross FDI inflows stood at $88.29 billion up to February in FY26, higher than the total $80.61 billion recorded in FY25. Net FDI inflows rose sharply to $6.26 billion during the period, compared with $959 million in the previous financial year.

India’s share in global FDI inflows has roughly doubled over the past decade, reflecting its growing attractiveness as an investment destination. Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia expects annual inflows could touch $100 billion by 2030, supported by reforms and supply chain shifts. According to him, reform measures and institutional support have strengthened investor confidence.

“India’s investment momentum is a direct outcome of policy clarity, institutional commitment, and the trust global investors place in our systems. The USD 6.1 billion grounded by Invest India in FY 2025–26 reflects the strength of India’s regulatory environment and the depth of its economic transformation,” Bhatia said. Bhatia highlighted that states such as Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh have emerged as top investment destinations due to proactive policies and infrastructure development. According to Invest India, the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency under DPIIT, investments worth over USD 6.1 billion were facilitated through the grounding of 60 projects across 14 states in FY 2025-26. These projects are estimated to generate more than 31,000 potential jobs. Approximately 42 per cent of the total grounded investment value originates from European nations. Bhatia noted that investments routed through Invest India have nearly tripled compared to FY2024-25.