Festival breather: UPI merchant fee may be deferred till January 1

Consumers will not have to pay any MDR on UPI transactions.
As announced earlier, a 0.40 per cent MDR would apply to merchant transactions above ₹2,000, also known as peer-to-merchant (P2M) transactions, subject to a cap of ₹300. Certain categories, including bill payments, utilities, education and fuel, would attract a flat fee of ₹5 per transaction above ₹2,000.
UPI recorded a record average of 802 million transactions a day in September, with average daily transaction value of ₹97,913 crore.
Transaction volume rose 22.6 per cent from a year earlier to 24.07 billion in September, from 19.63 billion a year earlier. The total value of transactions increased 18 per cent to ₹29.37 trillion from ₹24.89 trillion.