FIDC to flag NBFC concerns over RBI's proposed revolving credit ban

The Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC), the self-regulatory organisation (SRO) for the non-banking finance company (NBFC) sector, is set to flag divergent concerns among lenders over the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) proposed ban on revolving credit products, with the industry arguing that the move could create regulatory arbitrage in favour of banks.

The industry body is collating views from NBFCs, including those engaged in supply-chain finance, loan against property (LAP) and micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) lending, before submitting its feedback to the central bank within the prescribed deadline.

“We are in the process of collating views from our members and will submit detailed feedback to the RBI within the prescribed timeline. As an industry body and, more importantly, as an SRO, it is our responsibility to provide balanced feedback. The views are varied, as FIDC has members across the spectrum, including large and small NBFCs, as well as those engaged in supply-chain finance, loan against property and MSME lending. We are taking all these views into consideration while preparing our submission,” Raman Aggarwal, CEO, FIDC, said.