FinMin to hold state finance ministers conference on Viksit Bharat roadmap

The Finance Ministry will organise a two-day conference of finance ministers and finance secretaries of states and Union Territories with legislature here on September 18-19 to deliberate policy priorities for India's development journey towards Viksit Bharat.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will attend the conference, which will bring together several chief ministers and finance ministers of states along with senior state government officials, the ministry said in a statement.

The conference, titled 'Financing India's Journey Towards Viksit Bharat', will focus on policy complementarities between the Centre and states, and seek to bring together academic research and practical policymaking to discuss financing requirements for India's development, it said.

Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Anuradha Thakur will outline the objectives of the conference during the inaugural session, it said. The keynote address will be delivered by N K Singh, President and Life Trustee of the Institute of Economic Growth and Chairman of the 15th Finance Commission. Former Maharashtra Additional Chief Secretary and Finance Secretary Sudhir Shrivastava will present the state's perspective on financing Viksit Bharat. The conference will have three thematic sessions covering macroeconomic developments, financing agricultural transformation and financing the energy transition, it said. Background papers circulated among participants include those on macroeconomic milestones and pathways towards Viksit Bharat, private financing for Viksit Bharat, implications of GST 2.0 for states, financing agricultural markets and marketing, and financing resilience and sustainable resource use in Indian agriculture, it said.