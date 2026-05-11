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Fintech firms form SRO to boost trust in digital precious metals market

Digital gold and silver platforms have formed a self-regulatory body to improve governance, transparency and consumer protection amid regulatory uncertainty

fintech sector
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Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Ajinkya Kawale
2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 6:49 PM IST
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At a time when regulatory uncertainty exists around the digital gold space, members of the fintech ecosystem have established a self-regulatory organisation called the Digital Precious Metals Assurance Council of India (DPMACI) to enforce governance and transparency among companies.
 
Members include sellers and distributors of digital gold and silver in the country such as MMTC-PAMP, SafeGold, Augmont, PhonePe, BharatPe, MobiKwik, Gullak, Lenden Club and CRED.
 
The SRO will be led by Nirupama Soundararajan, who has joined the association as an independent chairperson.
 
“To ensure all members adhere to the highest industry standards, the DPMACI framework will ensure a 1:1 physical metal backing, verified through periodic audits and the requirement that all holdings conform to London/UAE/Indian good delivery standards. The SRO will also work towards the establishment of an ombudsman framework to address customer complaints and ensure redressal within agreed timeframes,” DPMACI said in a statement.
 
In 2025, markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said digital gold products were outside its regulatory purview.
 
This meant regulators could not inspect fintech platforms’ physical vaults to verify the presence and purity of the gold, as these entities operated outside regulatory oversight.
 
“By proactively instituting a common framework of transparency and rigorous standards, we are building a foundation for sustainable growth that prioritises consumer trust. Institutionalising practices like independent audits and clear custodial safeguards is good for the entire sector, as it reinforces consumer protection and market credibility,” Soundararajan said in a statement.
 
DPMACI said its framework mandates audits by independent firms to conduct checks and ensure physical precious metal holdings match customer balances.
 
It said norms would be established for standards of vaulting, storage, insurance and disclosure, with all customer funds to be routed through segregated accounts under an independent trustee’s supervision.
 
“An official portal has been launched detailing governance standards and a structured grievance redressal mechanism,” it stated.
 

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Topics :SEBIDigital goldFintech

First Published: May 11 2026 | 6:49 PM IST

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