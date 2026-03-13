Fintech funding sees modest rise in CY25 as investor outlook turns cautious

Will fintechs with strong business models still attract capital?
“As I see it, the cycles are getting shorter. What used to be a few years will now be spread over a few months. There will be enhanced filtering by investors. But that said, those fintechs with good business models and a clear path to profitability will not find funding to be an issue,” said Navin Surya, co-founder, Beams Fintech Fund.
A relief for fintechs is the fact that co-lending has grown significantly in the last couple of years, with larger incumbent non-banking financial companies and banks taking 80 per cent of the loan and the balance funded by fintechs, limiting capital requirements. Closer engagement with Mint Road has also helped - the banking regulator has held nearly 500 meetings with fintech firms. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Malhotra pointed out at the Global Fintech Fest 2025, since March 2024: “We have conducted 15 structured sessions under Finteract, covering over 1,100 fintech representatives. In addition, 14 open interactions with more than 600 participants have been held under Finquiry since June 2024”.