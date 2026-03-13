Fintech funding sees modest rise in CY25 as investor outlook turns cautious

This development comes even as personal loans given by fintechs continue to grow. Data from the Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE) shows an expansion both in scale and value in H1FY26 over the same period in FY25. Volumes grew to 6.4 crore accounts from 5.9 crore; value was up at ₹97,381 crore (Rs 78,084 crore); ticket sizes were higher at ₹15,177 (₹13,327).

It is felt that in the near term - which is typically the next six months - funding activity may slow as investors reassess risk. If the conflict leads to sustained higher energy prices, India could face inflationary pressures, which may reduce consumption and tighten liquidity for Indian consumers. For fintechs, this could mean higher credit risk for lending platforms, slower growth in digital payments linked to consumption, and weaker activity on brokerage platforms during periods of market volatility. Cross-border payment firms may also see some volatility in transaction volumes if remittance flows from the Gulf region fluctuate or currency volatility increases.