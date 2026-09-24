Fintechs race to expand merchant networks as MDR returns to UPI payments

The focus of consumer payment apps on doubling down on merchant acquisition comes at a time when fintechs are targeting MDR-based revenue from both the platform side and merchants.

The merchant-acquiring side of a fintech’s business and its partner banks will earn 30 per cent of total MDR, while app providers will earn a 20 per cent share of MDR, according to the framework.

“We see offline merchant acquiring as a significant growth opportunity for MobiKwik, and we have already been investing heavily in this business since the beginning of the year. With the introduction of UPI MDR, the business case for merchant acquiring has become even stronger. The addition of UPI MDR is expected to contribute an incremental ₹120 crore in revenue to the merchant business on top of our organic growth in FY28,” said Bipin Preet Singh, cofounder, MD, and CEO, MobiKwik.