First-time credit monitoring rises 27%; user base hits 183 mn: CIBIL report

As of December 2025, the number of Indians who had self-monitored their CIBIL score rose to 183 million across age groups, marking a 27 per cent year-on-year increase in first-time users, according to a report by TransUnion CIBIL.

According to the report, credit monitoring is increasingly becoming a regular consumer-led practice, with non-metro regions, younger borrowers and women driving growth in participation and credit quality.

Nearly 45 per cent of monitoring consumers improved their credit score within six months of monitoring, while the average CIBIL score among such users stood at 728.

Millennials and Gen Z accounted for 77 per cent of all monitoring consumers, with Gen Z alone constituting 29 per cent of the base and recording 1.41 times growth in monitoring activity compared to other segments. Among self-monitoring Gen Z consumers, gold loan originations rose 61 per cent year-on-year, while two-wheeler loans in semi-urban and rural areas increased 23 per cent.