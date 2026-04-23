Home / Finance / News / Flow in NRI deposits drops 24% to $11.04 bn in Apr-Feb 2026: RBI data

Flow in NRI deposits drops 24% to $11.04 bn in Apr-Feb 2026: RBI data

The total outstanding NRI deposits stood at $167.58 billion as of the end of February 2026

foreign exchange reserves, foreign exchange, dollar
NRI deposit inflows fall sharply in FY26 even as total outstanding rises, reflecting shifting overseas investment trends and currency preferences.
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 7:15 PM IST
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The flow of money from overseas Indians into non-resident Indian (NRI) deposit schemes dropped by 24.17 per cent to nearly $11.04 billion between April–February 2026, from $14.56 billion during the same period in 2025, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.
 
The total outstanding NRI deposits stood at $167.58 billion as of the end of February 2026. The outstanding NRI deposits were $160.34 billion in February 2025 and $165.87 billion in January 2026.
 
NRI deposit schemes include foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposits, non-resident external (NRE) deposits, and non-resident ordinary (NRO) deposits.
 
During the April–February 2026 period, flows into FCNR (bank) or FCNR (B) deposits dropped to $0.91 billion, compared to $6.76 billion in the same period last year.
 
In February, the outstanding amount in FCNR(B) accounts rose to $33.72 billion. An FCNR(B) account lets customers maintain a fixed deposit in India in freely convertible foreign currencies for a tenure ranging from one to five years. Since the account is maintained in foreign currency, it secures funds against currency fluctuations during the deposit’s tenure. The outstanding amount stood at $32.49 billion in February 2025.
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Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRemittanceNRI depositRBI

First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 7:15 PM IST

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