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Founders of India's first ETF re-enter MF space with Lakshya AMC

Founders of India's first ETF have launched Lakshya AMC, aiming to tap the rise of passive investing with a focus on quant strategies and index-based solutions

Mutual funds (MFs) are gearing up with offerings centered on the ‘quality' theme, as this investment approach is expected to rebound following three years of underperformance compared to the ‘value' theme.
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The latest MF entrant is the first fund house to be based out of Ahmedabad. According to Mehta, the AMC is preparing to hit the market in the next three months | Representative Image
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2026 | 8:34 PM IST
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The trio behind India’s first exchange-traded fund (ETF) is returning to the mutual fund (MF) industry after 15 years, seeking to tap into the growing shift towards passive investing. Rajan Mehta, Sanjiv Shah and Sanjay Gaitonde — part of the founding team at Benchmark Asset Management — are back with Lakshya Asset Management Company (AMC), which has received regulatory approval to begin MF operations.
 
Benchmark Asset Management was set up in 2001 and acquired by Goldman Sachs in 2011. Its schemes are now managed by Nippon Life India Asset Management. The fund house had launched India’s first ETF, Nifty BeES, in 2001.
 
Since then, passive funds have become a significant part of the MF industry, driven by institutional flows and rising adoption among high-net-worth investors. Fund houses currently manage nearly ₹15 trillion through passive funds. However, the segment accounts for 19 per cent of the industry's total assets under management (AUM), trailing active funds by a big margin in terms of penetration.
 
According to the founders, passive offerings and innovation through quantitative (quant) strategies will be at the core of the new fund house. They said their interpretation of quant investing differs from traditional approaches. “Our approach to quant is about using a formula to solve a problem, not just stock-picking. The emphasis will be on structured, index-based solutions rather than actively managed funds,” said Rajan Mehta.
 
The founding team of Lakshya AMC also includes Ashish Shah, the managing director of its sponsor firm Wealth First Portfolio Managers.   
 
The founders said the new venture would focus on identifying gaps rather than replicating existing offerings. "We have a clear view of the kind of problems we want to solve. The team will continue with the approach they took at Benchmark, where products such as Nifty BeES and Liquid BeES were built around specific market needs,” said Ashish Shah.
 
The latest MF entrant is the first fund house to be based out of Ahmedabad. According to Mehta, the AMC is preparing to hit the market in the next three months.
 
For distribution, the firm plans to reach out to all possible intermediaries, including stock brokers and individual distributors.
 

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Topics :ETFAMCAsset Management

First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 7:46 PM IST

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