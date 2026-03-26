Founders of India's first ETF re-enter MF space with Lakshya AMC

Since then, passive funds have become a significant part of the MF industry, driven by institutional flows and rising adoption among high-net-worth investors. Fund houses currently manage nearly ₹15 trillion through passive funds. However, the segment accounts for 19 per cent of the industry's total assets under management (AUM), trailing active funds by a big margin in terms of penetration.

According to the founders, passive offerings and innovation through quantitative (quant) strategies will be at the core of the new fund house. They said their interpretation of quant investing differs from traditional approaches. “Our approach to quant is about using a formula to solve a problem, not just stock-picking. The emphasis will be on structured, index-based solutions rather than actively managed funds,” said Rajan Mehta.