Four executive directors in fray for RBI deputy governor's post
Vivek Deep, Rohit Jain, Radha Shyam Ratho and Ajay Kumar - all executive directors of RBI - will likely be interviewed for the post on MondayManojit Saha Mumbai
Vivek Deep, Rohit Jain, Radha Shyam Ratho and Ajay Kumar - all executive directors of RBI - will likely be interviewed for the post on MondayManojit Saha Mumbai
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First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 11:20 PM IST