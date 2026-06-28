GIFT City to offer fintechs runway that home turf doesn't to drive growth

Indian fintechs, including Skydo and XFlow, which have received in-principle approval for IFSCA PSP licences, along with Decentro, which has obtained a full licence, are also lining up banking partnerships as they launch operations this year.

“We realise this is a new opportunity where we can have a first mover’s advantage. There are use cases like trade finance, which has picked up really well in GIFT City, treasury, and other things. By the end of 2027, we should be close to a $1 million mark in revenue from PSP licence here,” said Rohit Taneja, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Decentro.