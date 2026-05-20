Global investors expect rupee to weaken further with 100 in sight

By Subhadip Sircar and Malavika Kaur Makol

Global investors expect the Indian rupee to weaken further, with some even gaming out scenarios where the currency falls to an unprecedented 100 per dollar.

Firms including Aberdeen Investments, MetLife Investment Management and Gamma Asset Management SA say the rupee hitting three digits versus the greenback remains a possibility, as a prolonged stalemate in the US-Iran war pushes up India’s oil import bill and drives investors toward the greenback.

“The rupee remains vulnerable to further depreciation, and 100 against the dollar is an important psychological threshold that investors will increasingly focus on,” said Rajeev De Mello, global macro portfolio manager at Gamma Asset. “The most immediate catalyst for a break of the level would be another leg higher in oil prices.”

The rupee was already under pressure before the West Asia conflict began, weighed down by widening external balances and foreign fund outflows. The oil shock has since compounded the pressures, stoking speculation over how far the currency could fall. For global funds invested in Indian equities and bonds, currency losses can quickly erode local gains. They have bought just $1.3 billion of local index-eligible debt so far in 2026, while pulling a record $23 billion from stocks. Talk of the rupee weakening to 100 gathered pace after it slid through 95 and then 96 in rapid succession. On Wednesday, the currency fell close to the 97 mark, before the central bank stepped in to trim losses, traders said. The unit has dropped over 7% year-to-date — well above the 3% to 4% annual depreciation rate that the central bank has flagged as normal given India’s higher inflation relative to peers.

Bank economists are revising their rupee forecasts as pressure mounts. Kotak Mahindra Bank now sees the currency trading between 93 and 99 per dollar. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group expects the rupee to weaken to 97.5 by year-end, from an earlier forecast of 93, while HSBC Holdings Plc has lowered its target to 95.5 from 93.5. DBS Bank raised its forecast range for the rupee to 95-100 from 90-95. Citigroup Inc. says the currency may reach 98 in the short-term. Not everyone sees a one-way slide. Asian currencies have become cheaper after broad declines, raising the scope for a rebound, according to the Amundi Investment Institute.

“There is more upside surprise eventually on the appreciation side,” said Alessia Berardi, global head of macroeconomics at Amundi in London. Still, the sharp decline has unsettled investors already anxious that central banks, including the Federal Reserve, may raise interest rates, a scenario that supports the dollar and pressures emerging-market currencies. Both Aberdeen and Gamma Asset have been underweight on the rupee, while Neuberger Berman Group LLC said it is not looking to add positions currently. “We have been on the bearish side in terms of resolution of the Iran conflict and have expected higher for longer oil, which naturally is negative” for India, said Edwin Gutierrez, head of emerging market sovereign debt at Aberdeen.