Going green for planet blue: Sustainable finance returns to lenders' agenda

The buzz is an official taxonomy may be in place by the end of financial year (FY27). Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had in the Union Budget FY25 said, “We will develop a taxonomy for climate finance for enhancing the availability of capital for climate adaptation and mitigation. This will support achievement of the country’s climate commitments and green transition.” November 2022 was a turning point in the run-up to this, as the ‘Sovereign Green Bonds’ framework was finalised. This built on the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) ‘Survey on Climate Risk and Sustainable Finance’ in July 2022, which was followed a month later by the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s reporting architecture on sustainable finance. In April 2023, Mint Road had come out with a green deposit framework, but qualified this as an interim measure as “the allocation of proceeds raised from green deposits shall be based on the official Indian green taxonomy” when finalised.