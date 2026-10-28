Govt collects ₹3.25 trn in taxes in lieu of ₹19,000 cr mobile PLI: Vaishnaw

The government has collected a total of ₹3.25 trillion from the mobile phone industry in lieu of the ₹19,000 crore mobile production-linked incentive doled out to the segment, according to data shared by Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday.

The stats shared by the Union electronics and IT minister on X showed that the government paid ₹19,000 crore in incentives under the scheme and in return collected ₹25,000 crore as direct tax and ₹3 trillion in the form of Goods and Services Tax (GST) from the beneficiaries.

"Electronics manufacturing employs 25 Lakh people; mobile manufacturing alone employs 12 Lakh. Cope harder!!" Vaishnaw said.

The minister's post came in response to a media opinion video claiming drawbacks of India's attempt to push electronics manufacturing through subsidies using public money compared to the ecosystem that exists in China. According to the video, the import of components costs India more than it gains from exporting finished mobile phones that are made with subsidy support using taxpayers' money. According to the official data shared by the government in March, India exported mobile phones worth ₹2 trillion in fiscal year 2025 and mobile phone imports in the country had become almost negligible at around 0.02 per cent of the domestic demand in 2024-25 from 75 per cent 10 years ago.