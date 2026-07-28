Govt considering proposal to ease FDI norms for downstream investments

The government is considering a proposal to ease foreign direct investment (FDI) norms for downstream investments to boost overseas fund inflows and create jobs, sources said.

The proposal is currently under inter-ministerial discussions, they said.

The government has in recent years undertaken a series of reforms aimed at liberalising the country's FDI policies with the goal of stimulating economic growth and encouraging foreign capital inflows.

To promote FDI, the government has put in place an investor-friendly policy, with most sectors open to 100 per cent overseas investments under the automatic route except for a few strategically important sectors.

More than 90 per cent of FDI inflows are received under the automatic route.