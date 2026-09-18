Govt considers mechanism to check pass-through of MDR to customers

The government is considering setting up a mechanism to monitor and ensure that the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) charges, applicable on some Unified Payment Interface (UPI) transactions starting October 15, are not transferred to the consumer, a finance ministry official said.

Starting October 15, UPI transactions over ₹ 2,000 to specific merchants will attract an MDR of 0.4 per cent, capped at ₹ 300 for transactions of ₹ 75,000 or more. Small merchants that transact up to ₹ 100,000 per month through UPI will remain fully exempt from the charges.

Person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions up to ₹ 2,000 will remain free of MDR. Peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions, such as transfers among family and friends, will also remain free.

Following the announcement of the MDR rollout, there have been fears that merchants may increase prices to compensate for the charges they may have to pay banks on eligible UPI transactions.

"Monitoring will be done to check that merchants are not passing on the MDR to consumers," the official said requesting anonymity. However, he did not specify what mechanism the government is likely to implement. Currently, no legal framework to curb anti-profiteering related to this exists.