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Govt hikes DA, DR to 63% from 60%, benefiting 11.75 million people

The Union Cabinet has approved a three-percentage-point hike in DA and DR, effective July 1, 2026, benefiting 4.85 million employees and 6.9 million pensioners at an annual cost of Rs 10,016 crore.

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The Union Cabinet has approved a 3-percentage-point hike in DA and DR to 63%, benefiting 4.85 million central government employees and 6.9 million pensioners.
Krity Ambey New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2026 | 5:00 PM IST
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The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a three-percentage-point increase in dearness allowance (DA) for central government employees and dearness relief (DR) for pensioners, taking both to 63 per cent of basic pay and pension, respectively, from 60 per cent.
 
The revised rates will be effective retrospectively from July 1, 2026, with beneficiaries eligible for arrears for the intervening period.
 
The combined impact on the exchequer on account of the increase in both DA and DR would be Rs 10,016 crore per annum, the government said in a press release.
 
The increase is expected to benefit around 4.85 million central government employees and 6.9 million pensioners, according to the release. DA is paid to serving employees, while DR is provided to pensioners. Both are adjusted periodically to help offset the impact of inflation on their incomes.
 
The central government typically revises DA and DR twice a year, with changes generally taking effect from January and July. It last raised both rates by two percentage points to 60 per cent of basic pay and pension in April.
 
DA and DR revisions are linked to changes in the cost of living and are intended to help government employees and pensioners maintain their purchasing power as prices rise. The latest increase will raise the allowance component of employees’ remuneration and pensioners’ payouts, while adding to the Centre’s recurring expenditure.
 
The central government has pegged its revenue expenditure at Rs 41.25 trillion in the Budget for 2026-27 (FY27), which includes a Budget Estimate (BE) of Rs 2.96 trillion for pension outgo.
 
The latest revision comes ahead of Diwali, when household spending typically rises on purchases of consumer goods, clothing and other festive items. The additional payout, including arrears from July, could provide some support to household disposable incomes and consumption during the festive season.
 
The latest increase follows the existing mechanism for revising the allowances. “This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the Seventh Central Pay Commission,” the government said.
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Topics :Dearness Allowancecentral governmentcentral government jobsDA hike

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First Published: Oct 28 2026 | 5:00 PM IST

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