Govt to continue with budgeted capex due to global uncertainties: Official

The government is committed to the budgeted Rs 12.22 trillion capital expenditure in the current fiscal despite the fiscal stress arising from the ongoing West Asia crisis, a senior official said on Friday.

Expenditure Secretary V Vualnam said the upcoming few months, the next quarter and the year ahead would be very difficult to envisage with lots of possible stress points.

" So the fiscal stress is indeed very much a reality, but at the same time the priority sectors... the CAPEX would really be a priority item which we would like to preserve and ensure that it continues at the budgeted level," Vualnam said at the ICPP Growth Conference organised by the Ashoka University.