Govt to switch Rs 30,000 crore of bonds through auction on June 15

The government on Tuesday announced a switch auction of government securities worth Rs 30,000 crore, under which it will buy back eight securities maturing between 2027 and 2030 and issue longer-dated bonds maturing between 2034 and 2039.

According to a notification issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the switch auction will be conducted on June 15.

The securities proposed to be switched out include Rs 4,000 crore each of the 6.79 per cent GS 2027, 6.64 per cent GS 2027, 7.37 per cent GS 2028, 7.59 per cent GS 2029 and 7.04 per cent GS 2029; Rs 3,000 crore of the 8.60 per cent GS 2028; Rs 2,000 crore of the 7.26 per cent GS 2029; and Rs 5,000 crore of the 7.88 per cent GS 2030.