Gross GST collection rises 8.7% to record high of ₹2.43 trillion in April

Gross GST collection rose 8.7 per cent in April to a record of about ₹2.43 trillion in April, government data showed on Friday.

The previous all-time high collection was recorded in April last year at over ₹2.23 trillion.

Gross revenues from domestic transactions were up 4.3 per cent to over ₹1.85 trillion, while GST mop-up from imports rose by a massive 25.8 per cent to ₹57,580 crore in April 2026.

Refunds were up 19.3 per cent to ₹31,793 crore during April.

After adjusting refunds, net Goods and Services Tax (GST) mop-up was up 7.3 per cent to about ₹2.11 trillion.