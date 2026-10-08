GST Council allows small online sellers to use warehouses in other states

Small online sellers in India will be able to register in states where they have no premises by using an e-commerce operator's warehouse as their principal place of business, under changes approved on Thursday by the country's Goods and Services Tax Council.

The Council said the current rule, which requires a place of business in every state a seller supplies to, has kept small sellers within their home states while larger sellers sell across the country.

At its 57th meeting, the Council also said platforms built on different commercial models will be taxed on the service actually delivered. The same delivery will bear the same tax, whichever way it is routed.

A seller using the facility must maintain a physical presence in at least one state, which remains his home state. He may hold one registration per PAN (permanent account number) in a state, limited to supplies made through platforms. The operator's consent will be given automatically by the system. More than 90 per cent of sellers supplying through platforms pass on credit below ₹2.5 lakh a month, so the facility can be opened to them without revenue risk, the Council said. A seller who crosses that threshold moves to ordinary registration. Executives said the move removes one of the structural barriers that has made it harder for small businesses to sell nationally. “In effect, digital commerce infrastructure can now help provide some of the physical infrastructure required for a small seller to participate in the national market,” said an executive.

Until now, a seller had to maintain a registered place of business in every state it supplied to. In practice, that meant having its own warehouse or premises. Under the new rules, small sellers may declare the warehouse of an electronic commerce operator in another state as their principal place of business. Executives called it a long-awaited step that could help smaller sellers scale up. “It is a good move by the government and gives smaller sellers an opportunity to become big,” said an e-commerce industry executive. “It comes late, but better late than never.” Sachin Agarwal, a tax partner at EY India, said the recommendations bring relief to the e-commerce ecosystem. “Automated refunds for excess cash ledger balances will directly unlock trapped TCS (tax collected at source) funds, significantly easing working capital,” he said. Combined with automated amendments to quickly update registration details such as dark stores, “these reforms boost operational agility,” Agarwal said. “We await the fine print and official notifications.”

On platforms, the Council said those built on different commercial models have been interpreting the same provision differently. As a result, the same delivery to the same customer has attracted different taxes, depending on how the platform arranges its contracts. Some executives see a larger policy opportunity still to be addressed in the taxation of different digital-commerce models. They said they understand the rationale that the same service should not attract different tax treatment simply because platforms structure their contracts differently. “But we should be careful that tax neutrality doesn't become tax uniformity,” said an executive. The person said different digital-commerce and logistics models can have very different economics in terms of inventory, warehousing, fulfilment, technology, capital intensity and risk. A marketplace, an integrated fulfilment network and a quick-commerce model may all ultimately deliver a product to a consumer. But they create value and invest in infrastructure in very different ways.

E-commerce executives said GST policy should increasingly recognise this. They said the objective shouldn't be to give any particular platform a tax advantage. “It should be to create a framework that is neutral between business models but encourages investment, productivity and modern logistics infrastructure,” said a person. Beyond e-commerce, executives said the meeting marked a meaningful evolution of GST because the Council is moving beyond rate rationalisation towards making the system simpler, more technology-led and less intrusive. The larger shift, they said, is from compliance through deterrence to compliance through data and detection. The Council changed no rates at the meeting. It said rate matters will be taken up once a year, at one meeting set aside exclusively for the purpose.

E-commerce executives said restricting transit checks to the source and destination states, with checks driven by intelligence, should reduce friction in national supply chains. Faster refunds, automated processing and greater use of system-based risk assessment should also release working capital and reduce the day-to-day compliance burden. Executives said decriminalisation measures are important in that context. Removing the power of arrest, raising the prosecution threshold and reducing general penalties should help create a more proportionate tax environment. The system should be tough on genuine fraud, they said, but routine mistakes, delays and interpretational issues shouldn't carry the same consequences as deliberate evasion. “That distinction is important for business confidence, particularly for smaller entrepreneurs,” said a person.