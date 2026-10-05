GST Council may wind up Fitment Committee, consolidate officer panels

When GST was introduced in 2017, the Council had created a three-tier structure comprising the Secretariat, an implementation committee, eight standing committees and 18 sectoral groups. The arrangement was needed as GST replaced about a dozen central and state-level taxes, while officials had to work on the implementation of a new tax system across sectors.
With the tax system having stabilised and the rate structure having been settled last year, the technical work is now proposed to be handled through a leaner structure, sources said.
The implementation committee is proposed to continue as the top decision-making body among the officers’ committees. It will take up matters referred to it by the Secretariat and decide issues that have been authorised by the Council. Matters requiring a higher-level decision will be referred to the Secretary, the Union finance minister or the Council, as applicable.