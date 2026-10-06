GST input tax credit: What businesses can claim and what stays blocked

For businesses registered under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, input tax credit (ITC) allows them to offset GST paid on eligible purchases against GST collected on sales. This reduces the effective tax cost and directly impacts cash flow and working capital.

But not every GST payment qualifies for credit. The law sets out conditions for claiming ITC and blocks credit for specified categories of expenditure. For companies, understanding the rules means knowing which expenses qualify, which remain blocked, how supplier compliance affects the credit and when an ITC already claimed must be reversed.

The conditions businesses must meet

To claim ITC under GST, a business must fulfil the requirements under Section 16(2) of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Act, 2017.

A business must possess a valid tax invoice, debit note or bill of entry issued by a GST-registered supplier. The document must contain the GSTINs of both parties, invoice number and date, description of the supply and tax amount. Where applicable, it must also comply with mandatory e-invoicing standards. The business must have received the goods or services before claiming the credit. An advance payment alone does not allow immediate ITC. The tax charged on the supply must also have been paid to the government, subject to the provisions of the law. The supplier must file its outward supply return, such as Goods and Services Tax Return- 1 (GSTR-1) or through the Invoice Furnishing Facility, while the buyer must file GSTR-3B for the relevant tax period.

There is also a payment condition. If the recipient does not pay the supplier the value of the supply and tax within 180 days of the invoice date, the availed ITC must be added to the output tax liability, along with applicable interest. Once payment is made, the credit can be availed again, subject to applicable provisions. What businesses can normally claim Once the basic conditions are met, GST paid on purchases used for business purposes is generally eligible for credit unless the law specifically restricts or blocks it. For manufacturers, this can include GST paid on raw materials, components and other inputs used in production. Capital goods used in the business can also qualify, subject to GST restrictions and provided the business has not claimed depreciation on the GST component of their cost under the Income-tax Act.

ITC can also generally be claimed on operating services such as professional and accounting services, logistics and freight, advertising and marketing, and software or technology services, provided they are used in the course or furtherance of business and do not fall under a blocked category. Rent can also qualify where GST is charged on the relevant supply and the premises or service is used for business. GST paid on hiring offices, warehouses and similar business premises can therefore be available as ITC. Expenses where ITC is blocked Section 17(5) of the CGST Act contains the blocked-credit provisions. Even if an expense is incurred for business purposes, ITC is denied if it falls within specified categories, including:

- Certain motor vehicles and related expenses - Food and beverages and outdoor catering - Beauty treatments, health services and cosmetic or plastic surgery - Club, health-centre and fitness-centre memberships - Certain employee benefits - Works contract services and construction of immovable property - Goods and services used for personal consumption - Goods that are lost, stolen, destroyed or written off - Goods given away as gifts or free samples ITC is also blocked on certain taxes paid in penal or fraud-related situations, including taxes deposited in connection with fraud, wilful misstatements, suppression of facts or specified enforcement actions. Motor vehicles: A common area of confusion Motor vehicle-related ITC is a common area of confusion. A commercial or company-owned vehicle does not automatically qualify for credit.

ITC is generally blocked on passenger motor vehicles designed to transport 13 or fewer people, including the driver. This covers company cars for executives, vehicles used for employee transportation and two-wheelers and four-wheelers used for business. Credit can, however, be claimed when such vehicles are used for specified taxable outward supplies, including further supply of the vehicles, passenger transportation and driving training. The 13-seat restriction applies to passenger vehicles. Vehicles used to transport goods, such as delivery trucks, tempos, tippers and cargo vans, do not face the same restriction and can qualify for ITC when used in the course of business.

The treatment of insurance, servicing, repair and maintenance follows the status of the underlying vehicle. Where the vehicle itself is blocked, ITC on these related costs is also blocked. Where the vehicle qualifies for credit, the related insurance, repair and maintenance costs can be claimed. Employee benefits: What is blocked and where ITC is allowed Employee-related expenditure requires a distinction between ordinary business expenses and categories specifically restricted under GST law. ITC on food and beverages, outdoor catering and certain health-related services is generally blocked, subject to specified exceptions. Credit may be available where the inward supply is used to make an outward taxable supply of the same category or forms part of a taxable composite or mixed supply.

ITC on rent-a-cab, life insurance and health insurance is generally blocked, except where the government has notified the service as one the employer is required to provide under a law in force. Spa and wellness services, health check-ups, cosmetic procedures, fitness-centre and club memberships are also blocked. Leave travel concessions and other travel benefits for personal vacations are similarly restricted, while official business travel, such as flights and hotels, is treated differently. Buildings, offices and construction Construction-related expenditure is another major area where ITC is blocked. Under Section 17(5), GST paid on goods and services used to construct an immovable property on a company's own account is generally not eligible for credit, even when the property is used entirely for business.

This covers inputs such as cement, steel and bricks, and services such as architecture and engineering. ITC on works contract services used for construction of an immovable property is also blocked, except where the recipient uses the service for further supply of works contract services. The restriction also applies to reconstruction, renovation, additions, alterations and repairs. The key exception is eligible plant and machinery. ITC can be claimed on apparatus, equipment and machinery, including those fixed to the earth through foundations or structural supports. However, land, buildings and other civil structures are excluded from the definition of plant and machinery. For example, if a manufacturing company constructs a factory and installs specialised production machinery, GST paid on the factory building would generally not qualify for ITC, while GST paid on eligible machinery and its supporting foundation could qualify.

Why supplier compliance matters Claiming ITC is not determined solely by the buyer's books. Supplier compliance is also an important part of the process. Suppliers must report invoice and debit-note details in their returns. These are reflected in the recipient's GSTR-2B, an auto-drafted statement providing information on ITC available and not available for a tax period. If a supplier fails to report an invoice, reports it incorrectly or makes a change affecting the recipient's records, the corresponding ITC may not appear as expected in GSTR-2B. The recipient may then have to follow up with the supplier and get the invoice correctly reported or amended.

Companies therefore have to reconcile purchase records with supplier-reported invoices and GSTR-2B, checking the supplier's GSTIN, invoice number, date, taxable value and tax amount. For businesses with a large number of vendors, this can become a significant compliance exercise. When ITC has to be reversed ITC already claimed may have to be reversed if certain conditions are breached. One example is the 180-day payment rule. If the recipient does not pay the supplier within the prescribed period, the credit has to be added to the output tax liability, along with applicable interest. Once payment is made, the credit can be claimed again.