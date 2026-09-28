Half of govt ad spend on ten schemes went to GST Bachat Utsav: RTI

Paritosh Joshi, who runs Provocateur Advisory, an independent media and communications consultancy, said that the decline in net GST revenue carries political undertones for the government. During the festival season, consumer spending typically rises, and the government’s move to cut taxes was positioned as a measure to show that it was doing something tangible for the people. To maximise visibility, the GST Bachat Utsav campaign appears to have received higher allocations, he said.