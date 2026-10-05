HDFC Bank mobilised over ₹1.5 trn in deposits in July-September quarter

India’s largest private-sector lender, HDFC Bank, mobilised over ₹1.5 trillion in deposits in the July-September quarter (Q2FY27), with its period-end deposits rising 4.9 per cent sequentially and nearly 19 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹33.27 trillion, according to the bank’s quarterly business update.

The bank had mobilised ₹65,000 crore in deposits in Q1FY27, compared to ₹2.45 trillion in Q4FY26.

The bank said it has mobilised ₹1.10 trillion or $11.5 billion through foreign currency non-resident (bank) or FCNR(B) deposits under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) concessional swap window, which was open from June to August 31.

The bank said its overseas branches extended loan facilities worth $5.7 billion (₹54,770 crore) against these deposits. In addition, standby letters of credit issued to other banks in respect of loans against these deposits amounted to $3.1 billion (₹29,340 crore). HDFC Bank also said that between June and August, it issued $2.5 billion (₹23,960 crore) of dollar-denominated senior unsecured bonds.

In contrast, India’s second-largest private-sector bank, ICICI Bank, mobilised $17.88 billion in FCNR(B) deposits and raised $3.55 billion through dollar-denominated bonds. The RBI introduced the swap facility on June 8 to encourage banks to mobilise longer-tenor FCNR(B) deposits. The facility allowed banks to access dollar-rupee swaps on concessional terms, thereby reducing the cost of mobilising foreign currency deposits. Additionally, the bank disclosed that its average deposits rose 16.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹31.66 trillion during Q2FY27. Average Casa (current account savings account) deposits grew 10.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹9.71 trillion against ₹8.77 trillion in the year-ago period. Sequentially, average Casa deposits increased 1.5 per cent from ₹9.57 trillion.

“Deposit growth came in at 18.8 per cent Y-o-Y and remained firmly skewed towards term deposits, which rose 19.7 per cent Y-o-Y and 6.8 per cent Q-o-Q, while Casa growth was comparatively weak at 10.7 per cent Y-o-Y and 1.5 per cent Q-o-Q,” said Suresh Ganapathy, managing director & head of Financial Services Research, Macquarie Capital. He added that HDFC Bank mobilised ₹$11.5 billion, or ₹1.1trillion, of FCNR deposits, representing ₹9 per cent of total industry mobilisation, below its FY26 deposit market share of 12-13 per cent. “While we believe a turnaround in reported performance and a recovery of lost ground will take time, the incoming chief executive officer (CEO) may have a clear mandate to reinvigorate loan growth, particularly in the retail portfolio, and reclaim deposit market share, with a sharper focus on rebuilding the Casa franchise,” he said.