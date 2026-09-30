Healthier balance sheets drive credit upgrades across sectors in H1FY27

The credit quality of the Indian corporate sector remained strong in H1FY27, with credit ratios improving across sectors. Stronger balance sheets, lower leverage and healthy liquidity provided adequate buffers to companies.

However, elevated crude prices, inflation, weak weather conditions, global rates and US tariff uncertainty pose risks. Credit conditions are expected to remain broadly stable.

Crisil’s credit ratio improved to 2.18 times in H1FY27 from 1.50 times in H2FY26, while CareEdge’s ratio rose sharply to 3.95 times from 1.93 times. ICRA’s ratio was broadly stable at 3.2 times versus 3.1 times, while India Ratings’ ratio moderated slightly to 3 times from 3.1 times.

Crisil reported 464 upgrades and 213 downgrades during the period, with around 81 per cent of ratings reaffirmed. Nearly 40 per cent of upgrades came from infrastructure and allied sectors, including roads, renewables, capital goods and secondary steel, supported by government-led infrastructure spending. Downgrades were concentrated in ceramics and polyester textiles, reflecting supply-chain disruptions, softer export demand and competition from Chinese imports. Crisil said a median debt-to-equity ratio of around 0.5 times provided companies with sufficient headroom to absorb cost pressures. Ranjan Sharma, senior director, CareEdge Ratings (Corporate Ratings), said, “Upgrades were driven by resilient domestic demand across consumer-linked sectors such as auto ancillaries & dealerships, textiles and gold jewellery retailers, as well as infrastructure-led demand supporting the iron & steel and capital goods sectors, while robust leasing demand benefitted the real estate sector.”

Operational adaptability and robust balance sheets, supported by domestic demand, recovering exports and targeted policy support, have enabled companies to partially, and in some cases fully, pass on cost increases and manage cash flow pressures, said Subodh Rai, managing director, Crisil Ratings. However, going ahead, rating agencies have flagged pockets of stress rather than a broad deterioration in corporate credit quality, with diamond polishers, polyester textiles and specialty chemicals facing elevated pressure amid weak exports, crude-linked input costs and Chinese competition. Similarly, smaller companies in commodity trading, distribution, agricultural products and road transport are also facing pressure. At the same time, some moderation in microfinance collections and asset quality and slower growth in vehicle finance are also expected to weigh in the second half of the year due to weather-related concerns.

In the second half of the financial year, corporate credit profiles face the risk of higher crude prices, which might increase input and logistics costs, while a deficient monsoon could weigh on rural incomes and consumption, analysts said. Higher global and domestic interest rates could further pressure discretionary demand and increase borrowing costs. Export-oriented companies face additional uncertainty from US tariffs and prolonged geopolitical disruptions. As policymakers globally turn more hawkish amid rising inflationary pressures, the impact of higher policy rates on consumer demand will be a key monitorable, said Somasekhar Vemuri, senior director, Crisil Ratings. “A prolonged conflict in West Asia could further intensify margin and working capital pressures, while a weak monsoon creates an additional layer of uncertainty, particularly if it affects the winter crop. Even amid these headwinds, strong balance sheets across both the corporate and financial sectors provide a significant cushion and underpin our stable credit quality outlook.”