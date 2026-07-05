Q1 results preview: Banks' earnings may reflect healthy loan growth

According to Bloomberg consensus estimates, the aggregate net profits of the banking sector are estimated to rise 9.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹90,591 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹82,833 crore a year earlier. On a sequential basis, however, net profits are expected to decline 3.8 per cent from ₹94,182 crore reported in the March quarter.

Private banks are expected to lead earnings growth, with aggregate net profits estimated at ₹49,457 crore, up 11.4 per cent Y-o-Y and marginally higher than in the preceding quarter. Among large private lenders, Axis Bank is expected to report the highest earnings growth, with net profits estimated to rise 22.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7,134 crore. “NII (net interest income) growth will be in line with average loan growth as the rise in yield on advances (is expected) to be in tandem with the rise in the cost of deposits. Consequently, NIM will be stable sequentially,” Yes Securities said in a note on Axis Bank.