HSBC leads in FCNR (B) deposit mobilisation with over $5 billion

HSBC’s strong start in garnering FCNR (B) deposits stems from its structural advantage over other foreign banks. While most foreign banks have exited the retail banking business in India to focus on institutional clients, the London-headquartered bank has expanded its branch network, particularly in areas with a high concentration of NRIs, which are helping it to generate leads, sources told Business Standard. Customers are then referred to HSBC's offshore centres, where the deposits and associated leverage are structured, they added.