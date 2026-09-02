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Home / Finance / News / ICICI Bank mobilises $17.9 bn under RBI foreign currency deposit scheme

ICICI Bank mobilises $17.9 bn under RBI foreign currency deposit scheme

The lender has also issued $3.63 billion in ‌guarantees to other banks for loans backed by the deposits In June, the Reserve Bank of India introduced a set of foreign exchange measures

ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank has mobilised about $17.88 billion under the ​Reserve Bank of India's foreign ​currency non-resident deposits scheme | Image: Bloomberg
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2026 | 9:45 AM IST
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ICICI Bank has mobilised about $17.88 billion under the ​Reserve Bank of India's foreign ​currency non-resident deposits scheme through ‌August 31, the private lender said on Wednesday. The bank said loans provided by international branches and subsidiaries against such deposits stood at $9 billion

The lender has also issued $3.63 billion in ‌guarantees to other banks for loans backed by the deposits In June, the Reserve Bank of India introduced a set of foreign exchange measures, including concessional swap ​facilities aimed at boosting overseas borrowing by state-run firms ‌and attracting foreign currency non-resident deposits

The RBI's foreign ​exchange ‌forward position climbed to an all-time high ‌of $136.7 billion in July, fueled by a surge in overseas ‌deposits following ​the central ​bank's measures to attract dollar inflows and support the rupee

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :ICICI Bank ICICIRBI

First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 9:45 AM IST

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