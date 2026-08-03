ICICI Lombard invests up to 1.5% of premium in tech: MD&CEO Sanjeev Mantri

ICICI Lombard General Insurance, India’s largest private general insurer, on Monday said it spends about 1-1.5 per cent of its premium income every year on technology investments. The insurer is also introducing several technology- and artificial intelligence (AI)-based initiatives.

Speaking at the 25th anniversary of the insurer, Sanjeev Mantri, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO), said: “About 1.5 per cent of our premiums is what we end up investing every year (on technology) so that we are able to keep ourselves up to date. It is not only about customer efficiency, it is also about ensuring that we are aligned with the modern risks that emerge. These investments are pertinent and we won't see that changing irrespective of the pressure that can come from the market because, as an entity, we are very capable of managing both at the same time.”

As part of its silver jubilee, the insurer has launched 25 innovative solutions across multiple lines of business. ICICI Lombard is deploying AI technologies to create a seamless digital insurance ecosystem. Its bilingual voice AI agent handles natural customer interactions and end-to-end policy purchases, having already completed more than one million calls. Mantri said the company’s AI voice bot is an industry-first feature and now handles about 70 per cent of customer calls. Earlier, it relied on a third-party vendor solution, but it has largely moved the capability in-house. Previously, only about 10 per cent of calls were handled by bots, while the remaining 90 per cent were managed by human agents through its call centre.

“In the last one year, 70 per cent of the calls are handled through a bot or a WhatsApp chatbot. So, only about 27 per cent of the calls require human intervention,” Mantri said. Additionally, the company has launched a personalised travel planner in the IL TakeCare app, which dynamically curates trip itineraries with embedded travel insurance, while Smart Health Underwriting uses AI for real-time risk evaluation to deliver instant and consistent health policy decisions. It has also introduced a suite of products and tailored service initiatives designed to address evolving consumer needs across different life stages and lifestyles. The company’s latest offerings include Elevate Her, a modular women's health and cancer protection solution; Paw Care, a comprehensive pet insurance product featuring RFID-based discounts; and Complete Home Protect, which provides long-term cover of up to 30 years for residential properties and luxury assets, among others.

On the service front, ICICI Lombard is enhancing customer convenience with India's first metro-based digital branch, priority specialised service desks for senior citizens, and dedicated vehicle emergency services such as Motor Sahayak and Motor Service Assure, which promises 24/7 roadside assistance within 30 minutes across 15 cities, among other initiatives. Looking ahead, Mantri said health insurance would become more meaningful over the next decade as India buys more cars and purchasing power rises. During this period, ICICI Lombard aims to remain a leading player in the general insurance sector. “Motor as a category will continue to maintain good momentum and, more importantly, I believe India will gradually move towards package solutions, as seen in many developed countries, rather than customers seeking multiple standalone products from a single company,” Mantri said during a media interaction.