IDFC First Bank raises $500 million via maiden international bond issuance

IDFC First Bank on Wednesday said it has raised $500 million in debt, with global investors like BlackRock, Capital Group, and Alliancebernstein anchoring its maiden international bond issuance.

The bank, through its IFSC Banking Unit at GIFT City, issued the bonds having a tenure of three years and a fixed coupon of 5.625 per cent.

The notes were placed with investors outside the US in Regulation S format, IDFC First Bank said in a statement.

This is the bank's first international bond issuance and marks its entry into the global debt capital markets. S&P Global Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' long-term issuer credit rating with a stable outlook to the bond issuance.