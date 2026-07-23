IMF urges stronger AI safeguards as India deepens financial sector adoption

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has called on central banks globally to strengthen oversight of artificial intelligence (AI) as its rapid adoption transforms trading, lending and financial supervision, warning that inadequate governance could amplify systemic risks and cyber threats.

"Under normal market conditions, the effects (of AI) are largely positive. AI-driven execution can help improve liquidity, lower transaction costs, and accelerate price discovery," the IMF said in a blog published on Thursday. "During periods of stress, however, those same features can amplify: AI can make markets faster and more tightly coupled," it added.

Future flash crashes may arise less from coding errors and more from many AI systems reacting in parallel to the same information, the IMF said. Thus, regulators should focus on improving visibility into AI use and concentration risks, and enhancing international cooperation on cyber resilience.