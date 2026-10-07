Bond yields inch up as RBI MPC changes stance with 25 bps repo rate hike

Government bond yields edged higher after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced its policy decision on Wednesday, as the shift in stance to calibrated tightening surprised the market.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond rose to 7.25 per cent from the previous close of 7.19 per cent.

The MPC raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50 per cent and changed its stance to calibrated tightening, indicating that rate cuts were off the table in the near term.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said future policy action could only be a rate hike or a pause, depending on evolving growth and inflation conditions.

Malhotra said inflation and its outlook were no longer as benign as they were last year, with headline consumer price index (CPI) inflation expected to average almost 5.8 per cent over the next three quarters. Core inflation is projected at 4.4 per cent for FY27. The RBI raised its CPI inflation forecast for FY27 to 5.2 per cent from its earlier projection, with inflation expected at 4.9 per cent in Q2, 6 per cent in Q3 and 5.7 per cent in Q4. It projected inflation at 5.6 per cent in Q1FY28. The central bank expects supply-side pressures to persist, with deficient monsoon conditions, El Niño and volatility in international oil prices posing risks to the inflation outlook.

Malhotra said early signs of inflation becoming more generalised were also visible through higher core inflation and price pressures across a larger segment of the CPI basket. On the external sector, Malhotra said India’s current account deficit (CAD) remained modest and well below sustainable levels in Q1FY27 despite external shocks. However, the merchandise trade deficit widened in July-August, driven mainly by higher imports of electronic goods and crude oil. Going forward, moderation in global trade growth, elevated energy prices and persistent trade policy uncertainties pose upside risks to India’s CAD in FY27, the RBI said. At the same time, buoyant services exports, robust remittances and the implementation of the India-UK trade deal and other bilateral agreements are expected to provide resilience to the external sector.