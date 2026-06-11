India Inc's ECB, FCCB intent moderated to $3.76 billion in April

Indian companies, including non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), filed proposals with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise $3.76 billion through external commercial borrowings (ECBs) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) in April. This was lower than the $5.43 billion proposed in March.

The entire amount of $3.76 billion was proposed through the automatic route, RBI data showed.

Among the prominent companies that filed borrowing proposals in April was ReNew Surya Roshni, which plans to raise $500 million from a financial institution in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) for a period of four years and 11 months to refinance existing ECBs.

Reliance Industries is seeking to raise $480 million from a financial institution in the IFSC for a period of 11 years and 11 months for the manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products. Serentica Renewables India 14 plans to raise $397 million from a financial institution in the IFSC for on-lending or sub-lending purposes for a period of five years in the electricity, gas, steam and air-conditioning supply segment. Sisecam Flat Glass India is planning to raise $350 million from a foreign equity holder for a period of six years and one month to refinance rupee loans.