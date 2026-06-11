Home / Finance / News / India Inc's ECB, FCCB intent moderated to $3.76 billion in April

India Inc's ECB, FCCB intent moderated to $3.76 billion in April

Indian companies proposed raising $3.76 billion through external commercial borrowings and foreign currency convertible bonds in April, down from $5.43 billion in March

The central government's borrowing is expected to remain in line with the budgeted amount, with slight adjustments in the distribution across tenures, according to bond market participants. Earlier, there were expectations of a reduction in the suppl
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Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 7:25 PM IST
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Indian companies, including non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), filed proposals with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise $3.76 billion through external commercial borrowings (ECBs) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) in April. This was lower than the $5.43 billion proposed in March.
 
The entire amount of $3.76 billion was proposed through the automatic route, RBI data showed.
 
Among the prominent companies that filed borrowing proposals in April was ReNew Surya Roshni, which plans to raise $500 million from a financial institution in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) for a period of four years and 11 months to refinance existing ECBs.
 
Reliance Industries is seeking to raise $480 million from a financial institution in the IFSC for a period of 11 years and 11 months for the manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products.
 
Serentica Renewables India 14 plans to raise $397 million from a financial institution in the IFSC for on-lending or sub-lending purposes for a period of five years in the electricity, gas, steam and air-conditioning supply segment.
 
Sisecam Flat Glass India is planning to raise $350 million from a foreign equity holder for a period of six years and one month to refinance rupee loans.
 
Indian Oil Corporation has sought to raise $200 million from a financial institution in the IFSC for five years and one month to refinance existing ECBs.
 
Uflex is seeking to raise $188 million from a non-resident financial institution for overseas investment for a period of 10 years and 11 months.
 
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) plans to raise $175.73 million from a financial institution in the IFSC for a period of five years for on-lending or sub-lending purposes.
 
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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 7:25 PM IST

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