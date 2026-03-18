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India's outbound FDI falls to $2.76 billion in February: RBI data

Overseas investment declines year-on-year and sequentially, with moderation in equity commitments and mixed trends in loans and guarantees

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Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, has three components: Equity, loans, and guarantees.
Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 7:37 PM IST
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India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) declined to $2.76 billion in February 2026 from $4.30 billion in the same month last year. Sequentially, it was down from nearly $3.60 billion in January 2026, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, has three components: Equity, loans, and guarantees. Outbound equity FDI commitment moderated to $1.11 billion in February from $2.61 billion a year ago. Sequentially, it also dropped from $1.71 billion in January 2026. 
Debt (loans) fell to $714.30 million in February this year from $803.08 million in the same month last year. However, it was higher than $424.51 million recorded in January 2026. Guarantees issued also decreased to $936.93 million in February from $891.83 million in February 2025 and were lower than $1.46 billion in January 2026. 
The data on key investments by companies showed Anupam Rasayan India Ltd has committed guarantees worth $200 million in Batam s.a.r.l, its joint venture based in Luxembourg, and separately committed guarantees worth $25 million for Doriath s.a.r.l, its wholly owned subsidiary based in Luxembourg.
 
Separately, Power Finance Corporation Ltd has committed a $44.24 million equity infusion for its wholly owned subsidiary PFC Infra Finance IFSC Ltd, based in IFSC GIFT City. Sunteck Realty Ltd has committed guarantees worth $21.25 million for Sunteck Lifestyle International, its wholly owned subsidiary based in Mauritius.
 
Oil India Ltd has committed loans worth $21.15 million for Beas Rovuma Energy Mozambique Ltd, its wholly owned subsidiary based in the British Virgin Islands.
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Topics :FDIReserve Bank of IndiaForeign investmentsforeign direct investments

First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 7:36 PM IST

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